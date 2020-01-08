RACINE

A third attorney has joined the race for the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.

Racine native Roger Polack announced his candidacy in a news release Wednesday.

The graduate of Horlick High School, UW-Madison and Georgetown Law said he was a civilian intelligence official and policy adviser in the U.S. Department of the Treasury in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. He said he worked to stop funding to Al-Qaida-affiliated terrorist groups in Asia, including the Taliban in Afghanistan, and stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Polack said the federal government is dominated by politicians who put corporate interests and their own careers ahead of the needs of “people who work for a living.”

Families are struggling; school districts are failing to meet students’ needs, and too many can’t afford health care, he said in the release.

Polack joins Josh Pade and Angela Cunningham, both Kenosha lawyers, in the race for the Democratic nomination. If all three qualify for the ballot, a Democratic primary election would be held Aug. 11. The winner likely would face one-term incumbent Bryan Steil in the Nov. 3 general election.

Polack said he won’t take money from political action committees or special interests.

A Democrat has not held the 1st District seat since 1995. The district’s boundaries have changed over the years, tilting it away from Democrats and toward Republicans.