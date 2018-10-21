JANESVILLE
In a social media post last week, a Rock County Board member sparked interest in revisiting plans to move the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds to a new location, stirring what has long been a conversation in the county.
Board member Yuri Rashkin, who started the Janesville Community Page on Facebook, shared a post asking the page’s more than 15,000 followers Oct. 16 if the county should invest in repairs to the fairgrounds.
Rashkin’s post comes as the county is finalizing its 2019 budget and considering sweeping upgrades at the fairgrounds as part of a facilities master plan. The master plan does not estimate costs for a new fairgrounds and is not part of the 2019 budget.
The preliminary budget suggests asphalt repairs at the fairgrounds totaling $200,000 next year, and the facilities master plan recommends a host of upgrades costing anywhere from $1.7 million to $14.3 million.
Commenters on Rashkin’s post largely supported moving the fairgrounds to a new location, though some wrote that repairs—such as additional parking and selling alcohol—would be welcome. In a separate poll posted by Rashkin, 61 percent of 219 respondents as of Friday indicated they supported moving the fairgrounds to a new location as opposed to making repairs.
In response to the online feedback, Rahskin said he will research board procedures and determine how to move forward with a long-term facilities suggestion.
“As I am gauging the mood of the community on this issue, I see the desire to have this (the fairgrounds) in a nicer place,” Rashkin said. “I’m still forming a position. … It would be interesting to hear input from other supervisors.”
Conversations on moving the fairgrounds to a new site have been swirling for years. The county commissioned a study in 2003 by Hurtado Consulting that researched the fairground's long-term viability. The study was published in 2004 and estimated that moving the fair to a new location would cost about $20 million—$26.8 million today with inflation.
That price did not include a land purchase, and it figured the existing fairgrounds to be valued between $250,000 and $500,000 at the time. The Hurtado study suggested relocating the site to a 100-acre parcel along the I-90/39 corridor.
Several county board members have floated various moves for the fairgrounds since the study, but each plan fizzled.
In 2006, the board voted 25-2 to reject a land swap with Mulder Dairy Farms for a new fairgrounds on a 331-acre parcel in the town of La Prairie. In 2008, the county board discussed a resolution that would symbolically set aside 100 acres of county-owned land at Highway 51 and Highway 14 for a future fairgrounds site.
Russ Podzilni, the county board chairman, balked at suggestions of moving the fairgrounds Friday. He said such a move has been discussed extensively by past county boards and said no committee or study would be formed.
“We’ve been there, we’ve looked, we’ve spent money … It’s not going to happen,” Podzilni said “There is no consideration to move the fairgrounds at this point. ... Where are we going to get enough property?”
Podzilni pointed to the Hurtado study and noted past county boards have explored various options ranging from a joint venture with the Beloit Snappers to a regional fairgrounds in Evansville. He said each plan died largely because there isn’t enough money, and he said he doesn’t see the board backing a newfound pursuit.
But Rashkin said new board members could bring a fresh perspective to the fairgrounds' location. He said local government should be proactive, not reactive, and thus should respond to the community's feedback.
“Sometimes if you get new actors on stage you get different results,” he said. “The question could be raised ... are you going to care enough to contact your supervisor?”
Podzilni agreed. He said if the community is adamant about relocating the fairgrounds to a new location, “they’ve got to make it known, and make a plan to finance it.”
Otherwise, Podzilni said, no such move will happen.
