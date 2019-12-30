JANESVILLE

A candidate for state Supreme Court will speak at a meeting of the Rock County Progressives on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and candidate Ed Fallone, a Marquette University law professor, will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room inside Basics Co-op, 1711 Lodge Drive.

The group hosted candidate Jill Karofsky, a Dane County judge, in November. Fallone, Karofsky and incumbent Daniel Kelly are expected to face off in the Feb. 18 primary election, when one of them will be eliminated.

The election is officially nonpartisan. Fallone and Karofsky are considered liberals. Kelly is a conservative.