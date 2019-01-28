State Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer announced endorsements that include Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson, a Democrat.

Also endorsing Neubauer are retired District IV Court of Appeals Judge Burnie Bridge and Clark County District Attorney Kerra Stumbris, a Democrat, according to a news release.

Neubauer, the chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, faces state appellate Judge Brian Hagedorn in the nonpartisan election April 2.

The winner will replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson.