Janesville City Council member Sue Conley plans to run for the 44th Assembly District seat this fall.

Conley announced the move Friday, the morning after Rep. Debra Kolste announced she would not run for re-election.

Like Kolste, Conley is a Democrat. The district includes most of the city of Janesville.

Kolste has been the district’s representative since 2013.

If more Democratic candidates join the race, a primary would be on Aug. 11. The election is the same date as the presidential election, Nov. 3.

“Rep. Kolste has served our community well for the past eight years, using her health care expertise to author more than 20 bills related to improving Wisconsinites' access to quality affordable health care,” Conley said in a news release. “I am grateful for her hard work and commitment to the 44th District.”

Conley was elected to the Janesville City Council in 2017. She was re-elected in 2019 with the highest vote total among five candidates, including four incumbents.

Conley said she has a history of working on community problems with people from differing political perspectives and experiences. She said she would continue to do that in the Assembly.

Conley said she would work to end gerrymandering with fairly drawn electoral maps and explore new solutions to homelessness.

Conley also wants to change the state revenue-sharing formula. Janesville city officials have long complained the formula is unfair to the city.

Conley’s resume includes 12 years at the YWCA of Rock County and 12 years as executive director of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, from which she retired in 2014.

Since then, Conley has been interim executive director for HealthNet of Rock County and KANDU Industries. She is now executive director of the UW Rock County Foundation, where she worked on a merger with the UW-Whitewater Foundation, set to take place later this year.

Conley joined the governing board of Common Cause of Wisconsin a year ago. The organization seeks to promote voting rights, end partisan gerrymandering and backs less money in politics and more transparency, ethical conduct and bipartisanship.

