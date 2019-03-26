WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold a telephone town hall for constituents at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Constituents and members of the media interested in joining the meeting can do so by calling 877-229-849 at 6 p.m. and using the code 118308 when prompted.

News media members are asked to refrain from asking questions so Steil can answer as many questions from constituents as possible.