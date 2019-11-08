Constituents experiencing difficulties with federal agencies or who want to express opinions on federal policies are invited to visit with staff of Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, in locations across the district during the week of Nov. 11.

Staff office hours Tuesday will be:

9-10 a.m., Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton.

11 a.m.-noon, Clinton Village Hall, 301 Cross St., Clinton.

1-2 p.m., Darien village offices, 24 N. Wisconsin St., Darien

2:30-3:30 p.m., Delavan City Hall, 123 S. Second St., Delavan.

Staff office hours Thursday:

9-10 a.m., Sharon Village Hall, 125 Plain St., Sharon.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Walworth Village Hall, 227 N. Main St., Walworth.

Noon-1 p.m., Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 Williams St., Williams Bay.

2-3 p.m., Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Staff hours Friday:

9-10 a.m., Genoa City Village Hall, 755 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Constituents unable to attend staff office hours may also walk in to Steil’s district offices or set up an appointment.

The Janesville office is at 20 S. Main St., Suite 10; phone 608-752-4050; hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and by appointment.