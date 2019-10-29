Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, has been appointed to the Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets of the House Financial Services Committee.

He is the only Republican freshman to serve on the subcommittee, according to a news release from his office.

“Federal regulations need to be more efficient. As financial services adapt to the 21st century, we must proactively support small businesses and strengthen capital markets so all Americans can succeed,” Steil said in a statement.

Steil’s new subcommittee deals with securities, investors, retirement savings plans, capital market activities, investment companies and advisers, accounting and auditing, derivatives, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Accounting Standards Board, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and Securities Investor Protection Corp.

Steil also serves on the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance, Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, and on the Task Force on Financial Technology.