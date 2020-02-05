Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, has introduced a bill that would increase federal spending on veterans cemeteries.
Steil co-introduced HR 5487, the Veterans Cemetery Grants Improvement Act, with Rep. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan of the Northern Mariana Islands and member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, according to a Steil news release.
Sablan is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.
The bill would expand federal grants from the current $5 million to $10 million per year to expand operations and restore infrastructure at cemeteries such as the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, which has a pending application for a grant.