Some members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation have asked that their pay be withheld while the government shutdown continues.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, sent a letter Jan. 10 to the U.S. House of Representatives administration, which says, in part: “I do not believe it is appropriate to accept my salary while the government remains partially shut down and federal workers are furloughed.”

The shutdown began at midnight Dec. 22.

The office of Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for his position.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., “asked the Senate disbursing office to withhold her pay starting Jan. 1 until the government shutdown ends,” her office said in an email response to a Gazette request.

A spokesman for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Johnson is donating his pay to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh.

Dozens of other senators and House members have made similar arrangements, according to news reports.

Johnson and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Jan. 11 a bill that would require that federal workers required to work during the shutdown be paid.