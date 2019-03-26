JANESVILLE

A committee that plays a key role in deciding what Wisconsin taxes and spends will hold a hearing on the next state budget in Janesville next week.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, a member of the Joint Committee on Finance, confirmed the committee is scheduled to hold the hearing at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5.

It will be the first of four public hearings to be held around the state, she said.

Loudenbeck said she did not know if a venue has been confirmed.

The committee’s co-chairpersons, Republicans Rep. Jon Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, chose the location, one in a series to be held around the state, Loudenbeck said.

Public hearing speakers in the past were given two minutes, or five minutes if they represented a group, Loudenbeck said, and it’s important they respect those limits because hearings can go on for hours.

Loudenbeck, who is starting her third budget as a member of Joint Finance, recalled hearings that ended at 3 p.m. and some that concluded at 7 p.m.

“There is no discourse back and forth with the committee. It’s our time to listen,” Loudenbeck said.

“Everyone has a chance to speak, which is why we want people to respect the time limits,” she said.

People also can submit written testimony. All testimony is catalogued so committee members can refer to it.

“It’s an important part of the process. Not everyone can get to Madison,” she said.

Local governments and school districts often send representatives to speak, Loudenbeck said.

The Republicans have controlled the Legislature since 2011. This will be the first time since then the Legislature will work to shape a budget with a Democratic governor.

New Gov. Tony Evers called for bipartisanship as he introduced his budget proposal for 2019-21. Some Republicans called Evers’ proposal a liberal wish list, according to news reports.

The Legislature is supposed to pass a two-year budget and Evers is supposed to sign it into law before the new biennium begins July 1. Lawmakers have at times failed to meet this deadline, which causes state government to continue at previous funding levels.

Evers has significant leverage in the budget process because Wisconsin’s governor has one of the strongest veto powers the among 50 states. Evers could delete words or entire sections or change dollar amounts.

The Legislature can override a veto with a two-thirds vote of both houses, but Republicans do not have the votes to do so on a party-line vote.

Joint Finance held six hearings around the state at the start of the process for the current budget in April 2017.