JANESVILLE

Members of the state's budget committee will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019-21 budget Friday, April 5, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Speakers generally are given two minutes to provide feedback to members of the Joint Finance Committee. The hearing does not have a set end time.

Janesville's hearing is the first of four the committee is hosting across the state.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is vice chairwoman of the committee. In an email Thursday, Loudenbeck's chief of staff wrote that the representative "hopes to see a good turnout from Rock County and neighboring communities" at the hearing.

The other public hearings in the state will be: