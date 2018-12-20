Town of Beloit's incorporation timeline

Aug. 18, 2017: Town publishes notice of intent to circulate an incorporation petition.

Jan. 9, 2018: Town files petition in Rock County Court.

March 29: Rock County Court hears and forwards the town's petition to the state Incorporation Review Board for review.

July 2: Town submits fee and materials to the review board.

Aug. 20: Review board hosts public hearing on the town's petition at Beloit Turner High School.

Nov. 13 and Dec. 13: Review board holds meetings in Madison.

Dec. 20: Review board advises Rock County Court to dismiss the petition with a recommendation for new boundaries.