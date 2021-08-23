JANESVILLE
Ten Rock County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the first such cases since June 11, officials said.
One of the inmates was released, but the rest are quarantined in their jail units, Jail Cmdr. Erik Chellevold said.
The quarantines have left the jail without inmate “trustee” labor in the kitchen, so correctional officers and other sheriff’s office personnel have been pitching in to get meals out, Chellevold said.
An inmate told The Gazette that inmates in the RECAP rehabilitation program were asked to work in the kitchen, but they declined out of fear of catching the virus. Some inmates believed that food service workers were the ones who transmitted the virus.
RECAP is the Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program, which requires inmates to perform community service.
The RECAP inmates were offered bonuses in their commissary accounts, but they declined to work in the kitchen, and then they were told they must comply or face being kicked out of the program, which could mean going to prison for some of them, the inmate said.
Chellevold called that story “a stretch.’ He said on Monday he ordered that work in the kitchen is part of the RECAP inmates’ required community service, “and we would need to come to an understanding that that’s the case, and if we needed to stop programming for a short time to accomplish that, we would do that.”
The programming Chellevold referred to includes classes in anger management and other rehabilitative topics.
Inmates’ release dates depend on completing community service, so they are hurting themselves if they don’t meet that obligation, Chellevold said.
The jail now holds about 300 inmates. Officials have been keeping numbers low during the pandemic to fight the virus by releasing many to monitoring bracelets at home.
“Every day we deal with this issue, and we’re concerned about it, especially with the delta variant being more transmittable than the original COVID-19 virus, Chellevold said.
Officials meet about the situation daily and adjust procedures as needed, Chellevold said. Only part of the jail population has been offered testing so far. The question of testing the entire population is evaluated daily, Chellevold said.
On Friday, 129 were tested in units of the jail where residents have exhibited symptoms. Those tests led to the 10 cases. Chellevold said inmates are not forced to be tested, and officials don’t always know which inmates have been vaccinated.
If inmates refuse testing, they are treated as if they have the disease, and they and their close contacts are quarantined, Chellevold said.
Chellevold said the situation in the jail mirrors the community. People thought the pandemic was waning, but it has come back in recent weeks, both inside and outside the jail, he noted.
Inmates and loved ones have complained to The Gazette that inmates are not given adequate cleaning supplies. Chellevold said that’s not true and that inmates receive cleaning materials twice a day.
A former inmate recently released from the jail said the cleaning solution inmates receive is diluted, so inmates don’t believe it’s strong enough to fight the virus.
The mother of an inmate said her son has symptoms and requested ibuprofen or acetaminophen but was ignored. Chellevold said no one with symptoms is refused treatment, but there might be a delay because medications are given out only at certain times during the day.
“We’re battling this every day, and I know inmates and their loved ones get anxious,” Chellevold said.
Incoming inmates are all interviewed and checked for COVID-19 symptoms, and they are given a COVID-19 test that is not foolproof but gives results almost immediately, Chellevold said. Anyone with the disease would be quarantined.
Jail staff can get tested if they need it, but none have been tested recently, and no staff cases have been reported recently, Chellevold said.