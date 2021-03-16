Two nonpartisan political organizations are offering residents of the 2nd Congressional District an online discussion on the future of Social Security.
Civic Genius and Voice of the People say the district’s congressman, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, will join the conversation during the event, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
Participants will get a briefing on the situation of the ailing program before considering varying solutions and making recommendations, according to a news release.
The organizations hope to give people a more effective voice in policy making.
Jillian Youngblood of Civic Genius said previous programs showed bipartisan solutions are possible and Americans are not nearly as divided as their leaders.
The event is free. Registration is required. Fill out the inquiry form at ourcivicgenius.org/wi2-media or call 585-366-8006, Ext. 2.