BELOIT
A Beloit resident and small-business mentor has been chosen to fill the open District 17 supervisor seat on the Rock County Board.
Genia Stevens will take over the seat vacated by former county board Chairwoman Kara Purviance, who resigned in December.
“I’m extremely excited to be appointed and honored to join the board,” Stevens said. “There are amazing people sitting on the board right now.”
County Administrator Josh Smith said board Chairman Rich Bostwick chose Stevens. The full board will vote to confirm her Thursday.
Stevens, 48, is the founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart, an organization that mentors and supports Black small-business owners.
She is expected to serve on the county’s Land Conservation Committee, Agriculture and Extension Education Committee and the Rock County COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Loan Fund Committee.
Stevens said her immediate goals are to learn more about how county government functions and how economic development is handled.
“It all works together,” she said. “The more I can learn about county government and how all these committees work together, the better. You can always have those ‘a-ha!’ moments. I want to know a little bit about everything.”
She said she aims to share what she learns with others and hopes to get more Black residents involved in government.
“I would really like to see the entire community benefiting from my work,” Stevens said. “Getting onto the board to learn how county government works can only help my mission as a whole to empower others and help the community as a whole.”