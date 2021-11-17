The property tax rate for town of Beloit residents will increase slightly for the first time in two years as the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors took action to approve the 2022 budget earlier this week.
Projected expenses increased by 7.96% for 2022, bringing the overall budget to $7.99 million. A budget surplus of $625,798 will be used to pay for various capital improvement projects in the town.
The property tax levy will be $3.85 million, which equates to about $7.33 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That is up from $7.09 over the last two years. The overall tax rate for township residents who live in the Turner School District will be $23.84 per $1,000 of assessed property value compared to $25.23 per $1,000 of assessed property value for residents who live in the Beloit School District.
More than 38% of the town’s revenue comes from intergovernmental aid, the second highest portion of overall revenue behind property tax collections. Public safety accounts for 50% of all town expenses in 2022 ($3.99 million) followed by debt service at just over 21% ($1.73 million).
The town’s capital improvement budget for 2022 is $1.1 million, down 42% from 2021.
New in the 2022 budget will be the addition of two Beloit Fire Department firefighter/EMT positions that will be advertised later this year and an additional patrol officer in the Town of Beloit Police Department.
