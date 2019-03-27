BELOIT

An ongoing sewer disagreement between the town and city of Beloit could become a snag in the town’s second try at incorporation.

In 2008, the town and city signed an agreement to share sewer services in an area stretching from Dawson Avenue to Newark Road on the west side of Afton Road. The area mostly comprises the town of Beloit but includes portions of the city.

The area is in the city’s 208 sewer service area. Under the agreement, the town of Beloit would build sewage lines for properties there, and the lines would hook into the city’s sewage system.

Joe Rose, town public works director, said the town began constructing sewage lines there in 2017 and finished in fall. He said residents must petition the town before they hook up, and the town must get permission from the city.

Town boundary protections largely fueled the agreement. The city generally annexes a property if it extends sewer services to it, and some have said the agreement was a way to provide services while ensuring the town didn’t lose land to annexation.

But city officials say the agreement is invalid.

In a statement, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the agreement required the state Department of Natural Resources to approve a change to the sewer service area, but the DNR "did not provide its approval."

"The city is willing to discuss a new sewer service agreement if the town agrees not to pursue incorporation," Luther wrote.

The Beloit Town Board could decide Monday if it will submit a new petition to incorporate into the village of Riverside. If it moves forward, the sewage dispute could be an issue for the town because the area in question likely will be part of the proposed incorporation.

In the town’s first—and unsuccessful—incorporation bid, the state Incorporation Review Board wrote that it "encourages the town and city to resolve their dispute over the 208 agreement by developing a more comprehensive cooperative plan."

Frank McKearn, the town's engineer, said the city is not honoring the agreement. McKearn said the city and town made a "special agreement" to hook up one property to the line because the city was not allowing connections.

McKearn said city officials have said they are considering hooking up properties on a "one-by-one basis." He said the city and town were discussing a new agreement, but the city halted negotiations after the town announced its first incorporation bid.

"There is a new draft agreement that has not been approved by either entity because the city, in essence, is saying if the town is pursuing incorporation, they're not going to discuss it," McKearn said.

He said a survey conducted before the 2008 agreement was reached showed property owners in the area "overwhelmingly" preferred to remain in the town.

At the time, McKearn said, property owners said they were willing to pay more for services if an agreement couldn't be reached.

Rose said only two properties have connected to the sewer lines since they were installed last year.

"We have a utility in place, and our residents would like to use it," Rose said. "At this point, it's a matter of health and safety for our residents."