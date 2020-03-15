JANESVILLE
DuWayne Severson is running for the 44th state Assembly seat to replace Rep. Debra Kolste, who is stepping down, according to a news release.
In the release, Severson mentioned his experience, which includes nine years on the Janesville School Board, three years on the Janesville City Council and more than 30 years in the insurance field.
Severson said he can take on “tough issues,” such as those in finance, infrastructure, education and economic development.
“It is time for this important area to have a voice with vision, enthusiasm, and a get-things-done attitude representing your interests in Madison,” he said in a news release.
Severson joins Sue Conley, who has served on the city council since 2017, in the race to represent the area in the state Legislature.
Kolste, who said she would not seek re-election after serving for eight years, said in February she planned to endorse Conley.
Severson, who is a UW-Madison alumnus, has also worked with the city’s police and fire commission, the Rock County Historical Society and served as a volunteer with United Way, according to the release.
“Many years of public service as an elected and volunteer officer has developed a strong character, and my independent spirit committed to doing what is best for our community, and not be beholden to special interests,” he said in the release.
Severson and his wife have seven children.
Candidates can begin circulating nominating petitions April 15 for the general election Nov. 3.