JANESVILLE
The widow of a man who died while riding in a Rock County Transit van in 2018 will receive a settlement in her lawsuit against the county, but the amount was not immediately available.
The settlement was announced during a Rock County Court hearing Wednesday.
Both sides agreed the settlement would remain confidential, but it’s likely Rock County would have to reveal how much must be paid because of state open records law.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith checked with the county corporation counsel and said he had not yet heard about the settlement. A lawyer from the county’s insurance company is handling the suit.
Rock County’s liability in the case remains a question because the driver was hired by the staffing company Manpower, and Manpower and Rock County have not resolved the question of how much each is liable in the lawsuit, attorneys indicated in court.
Annette Miller claims in the suit that driver Michael Erickson failed to properly secure her husband’s wheelchair and that the wheelchair tipped backward when Erickson accelerated in a turn, causing Paul Miller, 82, to fall out of the chair. He died later from his injuries.
Manpower’s attorney, Jeffrey Fertl, said in the hearing that Manpower was reserving its right to pursue a cross claim against Rock County regarding any payments to Miller and the Miller estate.
The issue could be resolved in a hearing before Judge Derrick Grubb set for June 11.