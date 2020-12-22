MADISON
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, announced she has been appointed to five state Senate committees for the 2021-22 legislative session.
The committees are Economic & Workforce Development; Financial Institutions & Revenue; Insurance, Licensing & Forestry; Organization; and the state Building Commission.
“I will continue to seek bipartisan solutions to the issues that are brought before these committees while making sure that the people and communities in the 15th Senate District are well represented,” Ringhand said in a news release.