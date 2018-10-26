JANESVILLE
Construction on a security screening station at the Rock County Courthouse likely will begin by December now that the county board has approved a contract for the project.
The contract, approved Thursday night, green-lights phases 2 and 3 of ongoing security upgrades at the courthouse. Those phases—which are budgeted to cost about $5.2 million next year—will significantly change how the public enters the courthouse and will alter the east-side entrance.
About $1.7 million was budgeted for the project’s first phase, which the county board approved in March 2017.
That phase called for more than 150 new security cameras, updates to panic alarms and “energized hardware” and badge access to 92 doors.
With the next two phases, the county will consolidate all public entrances to the first-floor lobby on the west side of the courthouse. Those who are not county employees will be required to walk through a metal detector there and remove items from their pockets.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office personnel will be stationed near the lobby door and security screening station. Much of the south side of the lobby will be opened up to accommodate a new sheriff’s office station and screening equipment. Security for the station will be contracted out to an Iowa company for $216,033 over three years.
A security station already exists on the second floor of the building. Brent Sutherland, the county’s facilities management director, said that station only screens high-risk members of the public who are generally involved in court cases, and it will be eliminated.
County employees will enter from the east side of the building with badges and will not be screened.
Another outdoor entrance currently exists near a bus stop on the north side of the building. That entrance still will be accessible for those who are disabled, but they will be screened by a security guard before entering the building, Sutherland said.
Phases 2 and 3 also call for parking lot repairs that include painting the parking ramps white and installing LED lighting. At the entrance on the building’s east side, the stairs will be torn out and a ramp and elevator will be installed to ensure accessibility.
Sutherland said construction on all the projects will start in December and is expected to take about a year. The projects will be portioned throughout the year so that the front lobby and parking lot will be accessible all year long.
The board unanimously passed a resolution granting the contract to JP Cullen, which was the project’s only bidder.
