MADISON

Rock and Walworth counties will each get an additional assistant district attorney under a plan Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

Evers approved more than 60 new positions statewide, saying it was the first increase in the number of state prosecutors in more than 10 years.

Fifty-six of the state’s 72 counties will share 64.95 new positions, according to the announcement.

The additions address longstanding complaints by district attorneys that their staffs are overworked.

"For far too long our county district attorney offices have been doing more with less," Gov. Evers said in a news release. "This historic investment will enable our county officials to improve victim services, enhance diversion and treatment options for those struggling with substance use disorders and address backlogs that are standing in the way of justice.

“District attorneys are on the front line of the criminal justice system, and we can't make the critical changes needed to reform our criminal justice system in Wisconsin if our county district attorney offices are overworked and understaffed,” Evers continued.

It appears from information released by the governor’s office that the number of Rock County prosecutors will increase from 14 to 15, and the number in Walworth County will increase from five to 6.

This story will be updated.