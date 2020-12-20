JANESVILLE
Rock Valley Community Programs will receive $5,000 from the state as part of a grant program to help veterans.
The Janesville nonprofit will use the money to rehab and repair its 12 transitional housing apartments for veterans, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office.
Evers announced Friday the state will give 16 nonprofits a total of $620,940 to provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training or other services to veterans and their families, according to the release.
Grants have been awarded annually since 2015.
Rock Valley Community Programs provides transitional housing, case management, education, life skills training, sobriety management, therapy and substance abuse recovery services for veterans, according to the release.