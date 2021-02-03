Warming shelters will be available as Arctic air sends the area into the deep freeze starting Thursday night, the Rock County Emergency Operations Center announced.
Anyone needing shelter related to the extreme temperatures should contact Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025 for access to a shelter.
Warming locations are also offered at the following sites. Because of COVID-19, many locations are restricting access or hours of operation. Users are asked to wear face coverings and maintain distance.
Beloit
Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 608-364-2905.
Clinton
Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday; 608-676-5569.
Edgerton
Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; 608-884-4511.
Janesville
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 608-758-6580.
Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave. (formerly known as Janesville Mall), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday- Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 608-752-7845.
Orfordville
Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-879-2004.
Brodhead
Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-897-4018.
Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., 24-hours Monday-Sunday; 608-897-2112.
Overnight shelter
GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, by appointment Monday-Sunday; call 608-726-4941 to register.