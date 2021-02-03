Cold Frozen Thermometer
Buy Now

An illustration of a cold frozen thermometer in low temperature with ice snow and stalactites

Warming shelters will be available as Arctic air sends the area into the deep freeze starting Thursday night, the Rock County Emergency Operations Center announced.

Anyone needing shelter related to the extreme temperatures should contact Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025 for access to a shelter.

Warming locations are also offered at the following sites. Because of COVID-19, many locations are restricting access or hours of operation. Users are asked to wear face coverings and maintain distance.

Beloit

Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 608-364-2905.

Clinton

Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday; 608-676-5569.

Edgerton

Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday; 608-884-4511.

Janesville

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 608-758-6580.

Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave. (formerly known as Janesville Mall), 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday- Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 608-752-7845.

Orfordville

Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-879-2004.

Brodhead

Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 608-897-4018.

Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., 24-hours Monday-Sunday; 608-897-2112.

Overnight shelter

GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, by appointment Monday-Sunday; call 608-726-4941 to register.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags