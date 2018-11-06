JANESVILLE
If voter turnout at two Janesville polling places was any sign, polling activity in the early goings on Tuesday was nearly redlining across the city.
At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, poll worker Bob Drew said the Blain Supply polling place had kept him on his feet continually.
“I just took really my first break today,” Drew said as he sat in the lobby. He’d been in since 6 a.m. and had eight hours left on his volunteer shift. Drew’s breather came during a midday lull in foot traffic into the city’s largest voting precinct.
A few hours earlier, the place had been crushed with morning voters.
As of 1 p.m., 1,480 voters had cast ballots at the Blain Supply polling station. Poll supervisor Lois Forbes said 1,000 voters among the three wards the station covers already had voted absentee. The polling place serves wards 12, 27 and 28, comprising more than 5,000 voters—about 15 percent of the eligible voters in the city.
As of midday, voter turnout at the station already was near 50 percent, Forbes and another poll worker, Craig Gramke, said.
“That’s a boatload,” Forbes said. “Our Ward 12 literally has not had a break. There’s been a continuous line all day for that one.”
Voting throughout Rock County was heavy Tuesday morning, the county clerk and Janesville clerk-treasurer said shortly after noon.
Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said the city is on pace to have more than 22,000 voters turn out.
Add that number to about 6,000 absentee voters, and Janesville could see 64 percent of eligible voters turn out, Godek said.
That would surpass the last midterm election, when 53 percent voted, Godek said.
Sixty-nine percent of Janesville voters turned out for the 2016 presidential election.
At Blain Supply, Forbes said she thought activity as of early afternoon rivaled or surpassed the activity by midday in the 2016 presidential election.
“It’ll be close,” she said.
Some towns and villages ordered additional ballots from Tollefson to make sure they would have enough to last the day.
The two clerks reported no major technical difficulties. Godek had a ballot jam in a vote-counting machine, which delayed the process by about three minutes.
Tollefson said one poll had a circuit breaker cut off power, but power was restored quickly.
A Gazette photographer at the Blain Supply polling station on Janesville’s east side said the wait was 45 minutes at about11:30 a.m.
One man, who would identify himself only as “Merle” voted at the St. Mark Lutheran Church polling place on Janesville’s east side. He said it’s “regular” for him to head out and vote, but not regular was the wait time.
Merle said he lives only a few blocks from his polling place. He said he went once and decided to wait until later.
“I looked in, and it looked like a two-hour wait. The lines snaked around all over the place,” he said.
Godek said voting was so heavy at Ward 12 at Blain Supply that poll workers split the poll book and allowed two lines for the same ward.
Godek said he was receiving reports of 10- to 15-minute waits, but some wards had no waits at all.
More than 400 had voted at Janesville City Hall by noontime, Godek said.
City Hall hosts wards 3 and 4 on the near west side, which usually have the city's lowest turnout, Godek said, but those wards were on a pace to exceed the 1,603 who turned out in the 2016 presidential election.
Voting typically gets heavy in the evening as people get out of work. Godek said it will be interesting to see what happens then.
Forbes said she was seeing a larger than average number of first-time voters, those who were registering on the spot. She said among those new voters, the demographic skewed heavily toward younger people and women, but she noted the precinct was seeing a bigger number of new “minority” voters Tuesday.
Al and Judy Schmeiser, who live across the street from the St. Mark church polling place, kept an eye on the church parking lot from their window. When voter activity thinned at midday, they headed over to vote.
Al Schmeiser said he wanted to vote to try to break up what he called “stagnancy” in state and federal government. The Schmeisers did not say who they voted for, but Judy said she hoped to see “change” come out of the election.
“Somebody needs to focus more to help out the common man,” she said.
Judy was surprised but happy, she said, to see so many people out early voting in a midterm.
“You should have seen the way the parking lot was packed at this church earlier today. It was awful," she said.
"Well, I shouldn’t say awful. It’s good. It’s good this many people are out voting. It’s time.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse