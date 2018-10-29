JANESVILLE
The Rock County UW Extension office is closed this week as it moves to a new location at 3506 N. Highway 51.
Office coordinator Tara Hanley said the new office will open Monday, Nov. 5, in the former Rock County Adolescent Services Center.
The UW Extension had been located on the second floor of the Rock County Courthouse. Its move will allow some courthouse offices to relocate to the UW Extension's old area, freeing up space for the district attorney’s office on the fourth floor.
The Rock County Board's General Services Committee approved the move July 3, and the Agriculture and Extension Education Committee approved it July 11.
The UW Extension can be reached at 608-757-5066 by its opening next week. Hanely said she will check e-mails intermittently throughout the week.
