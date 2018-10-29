01STOCK_ROCKCOUNTY_SEAL

JANESVILLE

The Rock County UW Extension office is closed this week as it moves to a new location at 3506 N. Highway 51.

Office coordinator Tara Hanley said the new office will open Monday, Nov. 5, in the former Rock County Adolescent Services Center. 

The UW Extension had been located on the second floor of the Rock County Courthouse. Its move will allow some courthouse offices to relocate to the UW Extension's old area, freeing up space for the district attorney’s office on the fourth floor.

The Rock County Board's General Services Committee approved the move July 3, and the Agriculture and Extension Education Committee approved it July 11.

The UW Extension can be reached at 608-757-5066 by its opening next week. Hanely said she will check e-mails intermittently throughout the week. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse