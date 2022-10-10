01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

Rock County Treasurer Michelle Roettger confirmed Monday that her office in the courthouse has reopened its doors to the public.

Rock County Board member Mike Zoril introduced a resolution Sept. 22 to cut the treasurer’s office budget from about $432,000 to about $216,000 because the office was “not open to the public.” He argued the “reduced service levels” justified the cut.

