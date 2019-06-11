Rock County’s outdoor siren system will be tested at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced.

The test will last one to two minutes. In the event of a real tornado warning, the sirens sound steadily for three to five minutes to alert residents to immediately take shelter and tune to local broadcasting stations or weather radios.

Residents should not call the Rock County Communications Center (911) or radio stations for weather information.

Anyone noticing a siren malfunction Wednesday is asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440.

For more information on the siren system, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/emergency-management-alerts-warnings.