Rock County has signed an offer to buy the vacant Pick ‘n Save building on Janesville’s south side and plans to turn the former grocery store into a new human services complex.

County officials said Wednesday all human services programs—except those offered in Beloit at the Eclipse Center—will shift to the 129,000-square-foot building at 1717 S. Center Ave. likely by late 2020 or early 2021. The county expects to close on the property by June 17.

The purchase agreement includes the building and adjoining parking lots for $4.4 million. The purchase is subject to Rock County Board approval.

Developer Jim Graft and his family bought the property in January 2018 for about $2.9 million. The building has sat vacant since Pick ‘n Save moved out in November 2017.

County Administrator Josh Smith, county board Chairman Russ Podzilni, Director of Human Services Kate Luster and Facilities Management Director Brent Sutherland made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in an interview with The Gazette.

The purchase is the county's first step in its facilities master plan, which recommends razing the 47-year-old health care center on County F near the jail and relocating to a new facility.

A Milwaukee architectural firm unveiled the master plan in September.

Other recommendations in the plan include a new Huber dormitory for the jail, an expansion of the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Rock County Jail, and nearly $15 million in improvements to the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

About $150 million in facilities upgrades are detailed in the master plan. Officials said Wednesday the health care center likely will be vacated and could be razed by 2024.

Remodeling the vacant store and outfitting it for human services will cost about $17 million, officials said. In all, the move is estimated to cost $20.5 million.

The health care center currently houses the Department of Human Services behavioral health; children, youth and family programs; and administrative staff. Other department services are offered at the Rock County Job Center, Eclipse Center in Beloit and at facilities on Franklin and Court streets in Janesville.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, the county's IT department and emergency operations also are located in the health care center.

