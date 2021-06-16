JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board of Supervisors has another vacancy to fill.
District 23 Rock County Supervisor Doug Wilde, who represented Janesville wards 27 and 28, resigned Friday.
“Career circumstances have regrettably left me unable to continue to serve in this position, which has been among the greatest honors of my life,” Wilde said in a statement issued to Adams Publishing Group.
Wilde was elected in April 2020. He served on the Board of Health and Education, Veterans as well as Aging Services Committee.
Wilde’s resignation follows that of District 11 Supervisor Kaelyb Lokrantz, who stepped down in late May after he moved out of the district, which includes town of Beloit wards 3-7 and city of Beloit wards 1 and 12. Lokrantz was appointed to the county board in November 2019. He served on the Agriculture and Extension Education, Land Conservation and Human Services committees for the county.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said two candidates submitted applications by last Thursday’s deadline for the District 11 vacancy—Janelle Crary and Matt Finnegan.
“The board chair has the authority to make the appointment and is still working out the details of the process he wants to use to do so,” Smith said.
Those interested in applying for the position on the county board formerly occupied by Wilde are asked to send applications to Board Chair Richard Bostwick. The nominee will then be submitted to the full county board for a vote. Applications and a letter listing qualifications can be mailed to Richard Bostwick, Rock County Board Chair, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545 or emailed to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us. The deadline for submission of letters is 5 p.m., July 9.
The person appointed to represent District 23 will serve the unexpired term until the April 2022 election.