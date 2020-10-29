JANESVILLE
Rock County sheriff’s deputies won’t be wearing body cameras in the near future, but Sheriff Troy Knudson hopes to get the county board to provide funding eventually.
Knudson applied for a grant that would have provided body cams for 20 deputies plus storage equipment and training, but he found out this week the application was denied.
The sheriff's office has about 100 sworn officers.
The grant would have provided $40,000 if the county would match that amount, for $80,000 total.
The county is well into its budget-planning process. The budget was scheduled to be presented to the board Thursday night, and a public budget hearing is set for Wednesday.
“It might be easiest to put this on the back burner until next year’s budget process, and yet there’s been a lot of interest in us having this type of equipment, and it may justify moving forward before that,” Knudson said.
Knudson said he applied for the grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance in the spring, but if he had known about the police killings of Black people that have enraged many across the nation this summer, he would have applied for enough money to outfit all deputies.
The cameras are important, Knudson said, “to ensure you have the full support of the community.”
Knudson said the sheriff’s office receives about one complaint about deputies’ use of force per year, which has allowed the office to get along without body cameras, “But we just want to make sure we are doing all we can, that we are being transparent, in the event something does occur.”
Now, Knudson intends to work for a full implementation of body cameras, 95 of them for deputies or perhaps 185 cameras so jailers would wear them, as well.
Knudson said his staff is just starting to study what would be needed, so he didn’t want to guess what the price tag would be.
All the sheriff’s office’s patrol cars have dashboard-mounted cameras, but those can’t capture everything a deputy might do outside the car. The jail has a good camera system, but not every area is covered, and those cameras don’t record sound, as body cameras do, Knudson said.
Racial-justice advocates have called for all police to use body cameras to document police behavior, and many police officials have said the cameras can protect police from false or misleading accusations.
Most law enforcement agencies in Rock and Walworth counties have body cameras, although in some critical incidents officers didn’t activate their cameras. That happened in the fatal shooting of Montay S. Penning, 23, in Beloit on Dec. 10, when two of three officers involved had body cameras, but only one activated a camera.
District Attorney David O’Leary said the investigation showed Penning had pointed a gun at the officers, and he said the shooting was justified.
Four of the five Janesville police officers who were at the scene of a March 26 shooting didn’t have their cameras or didn’t activate them because the incident happened at shift change, police have said.
Knudson said proper training and policies for body camera use would be important in adopting body cams.