JANESVILLE

Rock County is seeking candidates to fill the District 13 seat on the Rock County Board after board member Norvain Pleasant's resignation.

District 13 covers wards 8, 13, 14 and 15 in the city of Beloit.

Eligible candidates must live in the district. The term lasts until April 2020, when the candidate then could run for election.

Rock County Board Chairman Russ Podzilni is asking applicants to send letters listing their qualifications and expressing interest in the seat to: J. Russell Podzilni, Rock County Board chairman, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545.

The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.