Rock County is planning to allocate more than $6 million toward transitional housing initiatives from federal pandemic relief money.
The Rock County Board voted 22-3 Thursday night, with four absent, on a $3 million plan to help fund housing efforts for transient families and 22-3 to send another $3 million to help Beloit and Janesville with similar initiatives. Both would use money targeted to Rock County by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The board had voted down a $3 million resolution two weeks earlier for the countywide initiative, with some supervisors criticizing vague proposals.
District 8 supervisor Brian Knudson, chair of the county’s Human Services committee, assured the board his group took those concerns into consideration when he presented what he called a more focused, polished version of the resolution.
“This proposal is distinct in that it targets single-parent families with children and will incorporate childcare services,” Knudson said.
Knudson’s revised request aimed at funding a project by the Beloit-based nonprofit Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois to create a family-centered transitional housing resource. According to the language of the document, the money will improve access to “stable, affordable housing” for the homeless population and those in between living situations.
The proposal for area municipalities aims to match 25% of money spent by individual projects receiving aid.
The amended version that passed makes municipalities with populations under 8,000 ineligible, meaning the money targets only Beloit and Janesville.
The board did not vote on another resolution that had been submitted last month to put $3 million in ARPA funds toward Milton’s efforts to merge its fire and EMS services with Edgerton.
That resolution never made it to the floor Thursday, having been postponed by the Public Safety and Justice committee.
The city of Milton and the townships of Harmony, Johnstown and Milton have requested $3 million to help boost their efforts to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District as part of a massive overhaul of the North Central and Northeastern region of Rock County. The city of Milton is planning a referendum on the project for later this year.
