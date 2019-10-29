JANESVILLE

Rock County's administrator says he's open to talking with the city about collaborating to help the local homeless population.

County Administrator Josh Smith told The Gazette on Tuesday he does not think helping the homeless should be just one organization's responsibility.

Janesville City Council President Rich Gruber believes a collaborative approach is the best way to tackle homelessness in the community, but he said the county might be better equipped because it is tasked by the state to provide social services.

At Monday's city council meeting, Gruber proposed an amendment to the city's homeless overnight parking ordinance. That prompted City Manager Mark Freitag to talk to Rock County officials and others about transferring overnight parking responsibilities from the city to other agencies.

The council unanimously approved Gruber's amendment, which moved the overnight homeless parking lot from North Traxler Park to 105 N. Jackson St., across from the street from the Janesville Police Department.

Some people who use the overnight parking lot receive county services, and some do not.

Smith said it isn't clear what role the county would have in helping people who park in the lot but don't qualify for county services.

People who use the overnight lot often have jobs and are newly homeless, meaning they would not qualify for county services. Other users would not qualify because they don't live in the county, Smith said.

The county and city must discuss the obligations the county would have to other communities if it accepted responsibility for the Janesville lot, Smith said.

The county offers services such as FoodShare, which helps some homeless people, but it does not offer other programs for the homeless, such as housing, Smith said.

Overnight parking for the homeless is currently a stopgap measure, Gruber said.

He said he doesn't want to pass the buck on the homeless parking lot but rather focus on a comprehensive approach to helping the homeless.

In coming days, the city will move the parking lot from North Traxler Park to 105 N. Jackson St. That action was spurred by about a dozen residents and business owners who opposed overnight parking in North Traxler Park, which hosted it from August through October.

Downtown business owners and others had mixed reactions Tuesday to moving the lot.

Lee Meissner, interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, 17 N. Jackson St., said he has not talked to his congregation about it yet. He said it's too early to say whether the church will reach out to parking lot users, but he is open to the idea.

Mike Buggs, manager of Crazy Joe's Best Deal Furniture, 314 W. Milwaukee St., said he does not think his business will be affected.

Letting the homeless park downtown is a better option than in Palmer Park, the first proposed location, he said.

Dee Bloom, part owner of the building at 301 W. Milwaukee St. and a stylist at CK Bloom Salon, said she feels bad for those who sleep in their cars.

She said she is not concerned about overnight parking downtown as long as the lot is kept clean and monitored.

Justin Spaulding, president of the management company for Signature 23 apartments on North Franklin Street, does not support homeless overnight parking downtown.

Apartment residents recently have complained about homeless people entering the building at night, he said. Some homeless people have urinated in the common area, he said.

Spaulding said he has called police about those issues, but he worries that the overnight lot might make matters worse.

Deb Dongarra-Adams, a former city council member and operations manager for Land Title, which leases space in the building next to the Jackson Street lot, declined comment.