As Rock County prepares to take its next steps toward expanding and improving broadband access, the public is being asked to help assess where the need is the greatest.
According to a resolution from 2021, more than half the county’s service area is either partially underserved, underserved or not served at all. This accounts for 12% of the county’s population that uses broadband.
To help gauge where internet service gaps are and their extent, the county is asking residents to take an online internet speed test. By going to madison region.org/test-your-speed and entering the service address, the results of the speed test will be shared with a third party to collect information such as the IP address to pinpoint the source of the internet connectivity.
In conjunction with Madison Region Economic Partnership, the county will use that data when it applies for funding to help improve local broadband.
Rock County is at the same time partnering with Green Bay-based Bug Tussel Wireless to spend an anticipated $13 million to improve cell towers and add fixed wireless towers by the end of 2023. Of the total budget, $6 million will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, and $2 million is anticipated to be funded via a grant from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Funding for the project is expected to be finalized sometime in the spring or summer, with construction this summer.
Randy Terronez, assistant to the county administrator, is spearheading the effort to boost local broadband access. Terronez noted the need for reliable internet has been felt by Rock County Board members who have had to use county facilities when their own internet was not sufficient from home.
Terronez told the county board last week that the purpose of the test is to allow the county to “flag” places where internet service isn’t reliable. Last week, around 800 households took the speed test, but only 15% met the standards to be considered adequate broadband speeds.
By testing more households, Terronez said, the true scope of the gaps will become clearer.
“The more data we can provide when we apply for grants, and we can show to the state, the better,” he said.
The next Broadband Committee meeting will be Tuesday, May 17, at 4 p.m. at the Rock County Courthouse. A virtual option is also available at bit.ly/39TzPbQ.
