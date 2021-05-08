JANESVILLE
Rock County may buy Camp Indian Trails and turn it into a county park with camping for youth groups.
A detailed report that lays out the idea is on the agenda of the county board’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday.
The report suggests the purchase cost could be between $1.2 million and $1.6 million.
Committee Chairman Rick Richard said the county is expecting around $31 million from the federal American Rescue Plan legislation, and it appears some of that money could help with the purchase.
"The opportunity for the county to acquire 180 wooded and recreational acres on the Rock River and open it as a park to county citizens comes along once in a lifetime, and I'm hearing support for the purchase from most people I've talked with in the county," Richard said.
The Scouts’ local Glacier’s Edge Council is required to sell the camp in order to help the Boy Scouts of America settle lawsuits involving thousands of sexual abuse cases, As The Gazette reported in March.
County Administrator Josh Smith said county staff members and some county board members have discussed the idea with Scout leadership.
“If the committee thinks it’s a good idea, then staff will go back to the Scouts and have discussions that could be described as negotiations as to whether or not it’s a viable option,” Smith said.
The idea could then become a resolution that would go to county board committees and ultimately to the county board for a decision, Smith said.
Money could come from a conservation/parks fund created about 12 years ago with the $1.8 million from an environmental impact fee paid by American Transmission Co. when the company upgraded its electric power lines, Smith said.
Another source could be unallocated money in the general fund, which Smith likened to a county savings account, which is used for one-time purchases and as a rainy-day fund, Smith said.
“We would not be borrowing for this,” Smith said.
The report suggests private parties have expressed interest in buying the site and would pay more than the county, but the Boy Scouts have shown interest in keeping the site recreational, and one of the only ways the Scouts might continue to use the site would be selling to the county, the report states.
The report suggests allowing camping by the Boy Scouts and other youth groups.
One potential part of the purchase, which could keep the price lower, could be a joint-use agreement that includes the Scouts keeping about 68 acres on the southeast side, the report states.
Jason Bellew of the Glacier's Edge Council said no decisions have been made as the council re-evaluates all its properties.
"We are working to create a strategic plan that supports our volunteers and expands Scouting in our area with an outstanding program," Ballew said in an email.
“Camp Indian Trails provides the rare opportunity where an existing property has already been developed into usable outdoor recreation space, making the possible transition from Boy Scout camp to county park much more efficient than other more challenging undeveloped sites," the report states.
“One things driving interest is preserving land for public use and keeping it from development. A lot of the county board is interested in preserving natural lands,” Smith said.
The park could become a big lure for tourists, which would boost the local economy, the report states.
Private purchase, however, would put the property, now tax-exempt, on the tax rolls.
The report suggests a wide variety of uses for the site, including a zip line and concerts, as well as revenue from recreational equipment rentals and other concessions and a “water course/aqua park.”
The report suggests the county remove the pool and bathhouses, improve roads and parking lot, improve trails and buildings, write a master plan and other improvements, at costs ranging from $425,000 to $700,000.
Ongoing maintenance would include the hiring of one new full-time maintenance person and two part-timers, costing $125,000 a year. Annual maintenance efforts aside from labor would cost an estimated $150,000 to $250,000.
The report also says the site:
- Includes trails, camp sites, lodges, cabins, two single-family homes, a maintenance building and an artificial lake. Glass Lake comprises about four acres with a maximum depth of 30 feet.
- Includes 3,900 feet of river shoreline, 950 feet of paved roads, 5,500 feet of gravel roads, a 14,000-square-foot parking lot and about 3 miles of dirt trails.
- Has five lodges, a dining hall, 11 staff houses, four changing rooms, outdoor shelters, a chapel, a rock-climbing wall, a lifeguard tower, storage building, archery range, rifle range, water wells, multiple septic systems and camp sites with fire pits to accommodate up to 525 campers.
- Was home to Sauk and Fox warriors led by Chief Blackhawk during the Blackhawk Wars in the 1830s, and “several historic treaties were negotiated and signed in the campsites that make up Camp Indian Trails today.”