JANESVILLE
Rock County might build a duplex on Janesville’s north side that would house sexually violent offenders.
The placing of these offenders upon their release is required by state law. They are monitored and are provided case management to help them reintegrate into the community, but their placement has generated fear and controversy.
The law requires the offenders released from the state’s Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center be placed in the counties where they lived. Rock County now has four such offenders, with nine more at Sand Ridge who could be released here at some time, according to a report from the county administrator’s office.
A committee that includes officials from the county, town of Janesville and resident Thomas Hergert, who is a neighbor of two of these offenders, studied the idea and came up with four possible sites for the duplex.
All four sites are on or near county land in the vicinity of the county jail and public works department, according to the report.
The committee’s top choice is land the county leases to farmers for field crops along Highway 51 north of Highway 14.
The law says offenders can’t be placed less than 1,500 feet from school premises, child care facilities, public parks, places of worship or youth centers. That severely limits sites in the county complex area because of nearby Sportsman’s Park.
In addition, if the offender committed his crime against an adult at risk or an elder at risk, he can’t be placed in a house within 1,500 feet of a nursing home. The county nursing home, Rock Haven, is located south of the jail.
County Administrator Josh Smith noted that some of the four sites under consideration are fairly close to housing developments, one to the west and south of Sportsman’s Park and the other along Newville Road near Highway 14.
The sites near houses would be allowed, but it’s likely the committee chose the site in the field along Highway 51 because it is the farthest from other residences, Smith said.
The sites are:
- Southeast of the jail and south of the community garden, just south of Highway 14. Problems include its nearness to Rock Haven.
- Near the southwest corner of highways 14 and 51. Problems include a required annexation to the city of Janesville, with associated zoning and water/sewer approvals needed.
- Land north of the county public works buildings and west of Newville Road, just south of Kuffer sand pit. An access road and possible annexation to the city, along with sewer and water extensions, could increase costs.
- The preferred site on county farm property just off Highway 51, north of Highway 14, in the town of Janesville, but which would require city plan commission approval
because it’s within the city’s extraterratorial boundary.
The offenders could live two to a dwelling, so a duplex could house up to four. They typically spend 2½ to five years in this situation before they can move out and no longer be monitored by the state Department of Health Services, according to the report.
The cost to build a duplex is about $288,000, and the county is paying $1,800 to $3,000 a month for the private houses now being used, according to the report.
The report estimates paying off the building cost by shifting the lease payments to house payments could take four to eight years, depending on how many offenders live in the duplex.
That calculation does not include maintenance costs on the duplex or additional costs of some of the sites.
The duplex style of dwelling was chosen because state law requires the placements to reintegrate the offenders back into society.
“Creating a mini-institution would not only be inconsistent with the statutory intent, but it may serve to not prepare these individuals to safely and successfully exist in the community on their own when their term on the supervised-release program ends,” the report states.
It’s also possible that the judge who approves the placements would not choose the county facility if it is deemed too institutional.
The proposal could go to the county board as early as its Nov. 4 meeting.
County Board member Rick Richard, who initiated the study, said Monday that he is satisfied with the recommendation.