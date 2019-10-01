JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board is looking for someone to take over the District 28 supervisor seat.

Supervisor Kara Hawes, who represents District 28, is moving to Beloit to take a teaching job. The district includes Janesville wards 9 and 10 and town of Rock wards 3, 4, 5 and 8.

County board Chairman Russ Podzilni said the county will accept letters of interest until Oct. 11.

A committee of three to five supervisors will review applicants. If the committee chooses an applicant, it will send its recommendation to the full board for consideration at the Oct. 24 meeting, Podzilni said.

Podzilni said he could appoint someone himself, but he wants to give other supervisors a say.

“It’s always better to get a consensus from a group of supervisors when you’re doing something like this," he said.

Applicants should send letters to Podzilni listing their qualifications and why they are interested in applying. Letters should be delivered to the Rock County Courthouse at 51 S. Main St., Janesville, by 5 p.m. Oct. 11.