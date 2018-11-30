JANESVILLE
Judge Karl Hanson has announced he will run to retain his seat on the Rock County bench in next April’s elections.
Gov. Scott Walker appointed Hanson to the circuit court in February to replace Judge James Daley, who retired.
Judge elections in Wisconsin are nonpartisan. No one else has declared intention to run for the seat, as yet.
Hanson began working as a criminal court judge March 5. He previously served as an assistant attorney general for the state Department of Justice and as the elected municipal judge for the towns of Milton, Harmony and Lima.
Hanson also had practiced law with Nowlan & Mouat of Janesville.
Hanson served as a combat arms officer in the U.S. Army and in the Wisconsin National Guard. During his 10 years in the military, he served in Bosnia and twice in Iraq, where he earned the Bronze Star.
Hanson is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School and holds a master of public administration degree from Western Kentucky University.
Hanson and his family live in the town of Harmony. He is a member of Milton’s Hope Lutheran Church, serving on its council and as chairman of its finance committee.
