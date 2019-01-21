JANESVILLE

Rock County officials are hosting a public meeting Tuesday on the future of the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds to gather feedback from residents on the county’s facilities master plan.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Craig Center on the fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.

Brent Sutherland, director of facilities management for Rock County, will attend along with Janesville officials, master plan architects and 4-H Fair Association Board President Randy Thompson.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to help us shift gears and change directions if we need to,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said a Janesville planning official will be there because any changes at the fairgrounds will require a public hearing and conditional-use permit from the city.