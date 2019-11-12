JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board on Tuesday approved with few changes the recommended 2020 county budget totaling $194.86 million

The budget includes an increase in spending of 3.35%, a tax levy increase of 4.1% but a drop in the tax rate of 3.23%.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the costs of changes made to the budget were offset by adjustments elsewhere.

A UW Extension position to serve as health and wellbeing educator was reinstated at a cost of $42,000. The county contracts with the state for the position and pays a portion of the cost.

Smith recommended eliminating the money because the position was vacant, but the board decided to keep the position.

Two part-time positions and a new part-time position within the health department were combined to create a single full-time position that will pay $31,130. This change was offset by increased grant revenue, Smith said.

The positions were for environmental health specialists, which the county has had for a long time, Smith said. Because both part-time roles were vacant the county decided to make one full-time position.

A pair of deputy register in probate positions were given pay increases consistent with an increase the deputy clerk of courts positions received because they have similar duties. This cost of $1,850 was offset by reductions in other parts of the budget.

The budget goes into effect Jan. 1.