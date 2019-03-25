JANESVILLE

Rock County renters, homeowners, landlords and those without stable housing are encouraged to fill out a fair housing survey, according to a news release.

Survey data will be used to facilitate a collaboration between Janesville, Beloit, Rock County and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council. The groups are compiling a report on local obstacles to fair housing.

Surveys are available in both English and Spanish at sites.google.com/view/rockcountyhousingsurveys/home. There are separate versions for renters, homeowners, the homeless and those who provide housing, such as landlords, Realtors and developers.