JANESVILLE
Rock County renters, homeowners, landlords and those without stable housing are encouraged to fill out a fair housing survey, according to a news release.
Survey data will be used to facilitate a collaboration between Janesville, Beloit, Rock County and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council. The groups are compiling a report on local obstacles to fair housing.
Surveys are available in both English and Spanish at sites.google.com/view/rockcountyhousingsurveys/home. There are separate versions for renters, homeowners, the homeless and those who provide housing, such as landlords, Realtors and developers.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse