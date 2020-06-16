In other business

The plan commission Monday approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a new Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store to be located along Humes Road.

The conditional-use permit was approved with a 5-1 vote. Commissioner Paul Williams voted against, and commissioner Andrew Udell abstained.

The commission also authorized the store to have fewer parking stalls than mandated by ordinance and a smaller clearance beneath a pole sign, as requested by Kwik Trip.

Williams and Steve Knox voted against those authorizations; Udell abstained.

Under city ordinance, the store would be required to have 57 parking stalls. Kwik Trip plans to build 31 stalls with 20 parking spots available at gas pumps. Knox said he was not comfortable approving the reduction in parking spots because of how busy Kwik Trip stores can be.

Several commission members voiced concerns about traffic in the area.

A traffic impact analysis completed by a third-party consultant concluded no changes would need to be made to accommodate the development.

Williams said he was surprised by the lack of recommendations for traffic changes and did not support the project as a result.

Some members floated the idea of stalling development to get further opinions on traffic but ultimately chose not to.

Kwik Trip plans for the new store to be a first-of-its-kind "generation three" location with a gas station, convenience store, liquor store and car wash. It would focus more on fresh foods and other amenities.

Kwik Trip will have to apply for a liquor license, which will be reviewed by the alcohol licensing advisory committee and city council.