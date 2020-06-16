JANESVILLE
The plan commission Monday approved a conditional-use permit detailing plans for Rock County to transform the former Pick ‘n Save grocery store on Center Avenue into an office space and resource center.
The commission also voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council to rezone the property from M1, light industrial district, to B3, general commercial district.
The site was zoned B3 when it housed the grocery store, but after the store’s closure, city officials recommended changing the zoning to better market the property on the open market.
Both actions passed unanimously.
A conditional-use permit was needed because the project is considered a “large development,” which applies to projects of more than 25,000 square feet on more than 5 acres of land.
Rock County plans to redesign the former grocery store to house many county services, including its human services department, the job center and the council on aging. About 480 people work in the departments that the new offices will house, according to a city memo.
Currently, the county spreads its services out across several facilities. The consolidation is designed to reduce operational costs for the county and provide improved services to residents, said Brent Sutherland, director of facilities management for the county, in a written statement during public comment.
The 144,000-square-foot building will also hold a clinic, pharmacy and fitness center, among other resources, said Jon Wolfrath, associate planner.
The site will include a bus stop with service from the transit systems in Janesville and Beloit. Many of the county’s clients rely on pubic transportation, Sutherland said.
City and county staff are working on a new plan to put a bus stop on the south side of the building, as recommended by city staff.
Initial plans for the bus stop created traffic and pedestrian concerns, Wolfrath said.
Commission Chair Kathy Voskuil said she has concerns about traffic flow on Lafayette Street near the site.
Planning Director Duane Cherek said given the nature of the proposed use, which typically does not result in high peak traffic times like a store, city staff did not have traffic concerns but could look into additional signage to help guide motorists.