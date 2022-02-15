Rock County’s allotment of federal pandemic relief funding could soon be exhausted as two more government bodies finalized requests for shares of the money totaling $11 million.
During Milton’s Common Council meeting, members discussed and unanimously approved a resolution requesting $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act money allotted to Rock County. The funding would be used by the city to support future fire and EMS protection services the city plans to overhaul in an upcoming referendum.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the resolution will go before the governing boards of each municipality in the district, which includes the city of Edgerton and the towns of Albion, Fulton, Porter and Sumner. From there, the resolution would eventually be presented to the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
“(I’m) looking forward to the conversation with the Rock County Board of Supervisors to see their appetite and willingness to potentially allocate some of those funds to our endeavor,” Hulick said.
At the common council meeting, Ald. Bill Wilson said he sat in on Monday night’s meeting of Rock County’s ad hoc broadband committee and that the committee is pursuing about $6 million worth of ARPA funds to expand affordable internet access to residents.
Wilson also said that as of Thursday’s county board meeting, about $57 million of the $71 million allocated to Rock County has been committed to various projects countywide, leaving about $14 million to be allocated.