Rock County’s allotment of federal pandemic relief funding could soon be exhausted as two more government bodies finalized requests for shares of the money totaling $11 million.

During Milton’s Common Council meeting, members discussed and unanimously approved a resolution requesting $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act money allotted to Rock County. The funding would be used by the city to support future fire and EMS protection services the city plans to overhaul in an upcoming referendum.

The joint measure, filed by the 11 current and future members of the Edgerton Fire Protection District, included the five petitioning municipalities of Milton and the towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Lima, which officially joined the district last month.

City Administrator Al Hulick said the resolution will go before the governing boards of each municipality in the district, which includes the city of Edgerton and the towns of Albion, Fulton, Porter and Sumner. From there, the resolution would eventually be presented to the Rock County Board of Supervisors.

“(I’m) looking forward to the conversation with the Rock County Board of Supervisors to see their appetite and willingness to potentially allocate some of those funds to our endeavor,” Hulick said.

At the common council meeting, Ald. Bill Wilson said he sat in on Monday night’s meeting of Rock County’s ad hoc broadband committee and that the committee is pursuing about $6 million worth of ARPA funds to expand affordable internet access to residents.

Wilson also said that as of Thursday’s county board meeting, about $57 million of the $71 million allocated to Rock County has been committed to various projects countywide, leaving about $14 million to be allocated.

In addition to the resolution requesting federal funding for fire and EMS services, Milton formalized its relationship with Milwaukee-based Mueller Communications, a consulting firm tasked with promoting the referendum resolution that has not been written yet.

According to a scope-of-work letter, the firm’s budget will not exceed a $41,000 cost to the city.

The timeline for Mueller’s community outreach undertaking, according to the letter, would run retroactively from January through a potential referendum in August or November.

This article was corrected to reflect the member status of the Edgerton Fire Protection District and the five municipalities who petitioned to join it and the number who requested ARPA funding.

