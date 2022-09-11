JANESVILLE
The Rock County Board will consider a resolution that would authorize submission of a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration that would lobby for an Amtrak stop in the county.
The resolution, proposed by board member Jim Farrell of Janesville, comes amid added federal spending for rail transportation and local pushes for rail service.
Farrell’s proposal passed the county’s Planning and Development Committee on Thursday. The full county board could bring up the proposal for a vote as early as Sept. 22.
“I’m hopeful that there will be support from the county board,” Farrell said. “It doesn’t cost the county anything. If it comes about it will all be federal funds.”
In the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last November, $66 billion was included for rail funding that Amtrak is using for maintenance and to expand to up to 160 communities in the U.S., many of which are in the Midwest.
Last October, the Department of Transportation released the “Midwest Regional Rail Plan,” which lays out a 40-year “vision” to increase Amtrak train stops across the Midwest, including in Madison and Chicago.
Farrell, who represents a district in the city of Janesville, hopes that if there are stops added in Madison and Milwaukee, Rock County could be connected to the cities via rail. He said he would like to see service from Rock County to connect to a stop in Madison. From Madison, passengers could ride to Milwaukee. He hopes that would eventually spur interest in adding a direct line from Rock County to Milwaukee.
Farrell said such rail service could help Rock County residents travel affordably and safely for secondary education, work or shopping. He added it could help draw people to Rock County for its amenities. Farrell said rail service could help the elderly population and the economically disadvantaged get to and from Rock County.
He also hopes it could be a step for the area to help reduce the effects of climate change.
“We just built another lane to I-90. We can’t build more roads,” he said. “We have to find a way to be less reliant on cars.”
Two of Amtrak’s commuter rail lines serve Wisconsin. One is the Hiawatha, which extends from Milwaukee to Chicago with a stop in Sturtevant in Racine County. The Empire Builder line, which runs from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, also has stops in Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Tomah and La Crosse.
Madison’s only connection to Amtrak is via the Dutch Mill park and ride.
Farrell said he has no preference for where a Rock County rail stop would be as long as the county gets one.
Steps to add rail service in Wisconsin and Illinois have been taken just in the past two months.
The Wisconsin DOT, along with the Wisconsin Transit and Realty Group, sent a letter to the Federal Transit Administration proposing the implementation of commuter rail service along an existing 33-mile freight rail corridor from Kenosha to Milwaukee, which would go through Racine. It is anticipated the line would serve nine stations between the three cities, while also providing a connection to Chicago from a Metra rail station in Kenosha. Metra is a rail service based in Chicago but also extends to several destinations, mostly in Illinois. The letter states the projected start of service would be in mid-2026.
On Tuesday, Illinois secured funding to add additional rail service between Rockford and Chicago to include stops in the suburbs of both cities. It is a part of a plan to add high-speed rail service throughout that state and to have feeder networks. Illinois also plans to connect Chicago and St. Louis in that project.