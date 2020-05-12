JANESVILLE
A proposed change to Rock County Board policies recommends that committee meetings start no earlier than 4:30 p.m. to enable working people to attend.
The change, proposed by District 11 Supervisor Kaelyb Lokrantz, is set for a vote at Thursday’s board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Lokrantz believes changing committee meeting times would improve participation by both board members and the community.
“The number one thing is it’s more open to the public,” he said. “… Not many people can take time off work if they’re interested in attending a committee meeting. We represent the public of Rock County, and not many people can attend a committee meeting if it’s at 8 a.m. on a Tuesday.”
This is the second time the proposal is being presented to board members. A technology malfunction invalidated a close vote April 21.
One board member had intended to vote for the change but was unable to do so before the vote was finalized, creating a 14-13 advantage for keeping the current protocol. A tie vote is considered a failed motion.
Rule changes can be made by majority vote once a year at the board’s first meeting after an election.
Rules can be modified at other meetings, but they must be passed by a two-thirds majority instead of a simple majority. A two-thirds majority will be required Thursday to approve the change.
County Administrator Josh Smith said the requirement is intended to promote stability and make frequent rule changes less likely.
Lokrantz said the current arrangement makes it easier for retired and self-employed board members to attend committee meetings, but harder for those who work full time for other employers.
Early meeting times could dissuade people from running for county board when they see they would have to miss work to attend meetings, he said.
Supervisor Russ Podzilni, who was county board chairman from 2008 until last month, said the rule change won’t work.
Podzilni, who nominated people to committees as chairman, said he opposed the change because morning meetings are an integral part of the way the county board conducts business.
“It’s going to be a disaster if this takes place,” he said.
Podzilni said committees such as planning and development, finance and general services meet early because county staff such as the treasurer, sheriff and business manager are more available then to work with the committees.
Pushing meetings into the evening likely changes that availability, which hurts the committees, he said.
“You’re going to have to be meeting every night of the week, and you’ll have overlapping,” he said. “If you wanted to join the county board, you damn well should have checked to make sure you’d be able to attend these committees.”