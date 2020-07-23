JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board could take action next month on a resolution urging county residents to wear face masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft of the resolution.

The resolution would not mandate masks, a power that lies with the Rock County Public Health Department. It calls wearing a face covering “a selfless act of kindness that shows you care about others in the community.” Wearing face masks has become a politicized issue for many Americans.

The resolution states that in the two weeks leading up to July 15, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 7.25%, above the 5% target identified by the Rock County reopening plan.

It also notes that 13 new cases of the virus were identified among health care workers, above the average target of five cases.

"Wearing face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 will help our economy by keeping businesses open, students by keeping schools open, frontline workers by protecting them from asymptomatic individuals, and elderly, at-risk, and disadvantaged populations,” the resolution reads in part.

The resolution will be reviewed by the county board of health and could come before the county board for a vote Aug. 13, Supervisor Yuri Rashkin said.