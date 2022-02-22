Members of the Rock County Board are expected to consider four resolutions from various county agencies requesting funds from the federal American Relief Plan Act.
A fifth request, approved by a group of municipalities seeking to bolster their shared emergency medical services, could also enter the conversation at the county board's meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
As it stands, $14 million of Rock County’s nearly $32 million ARPA allocation remains uncommitted, but the five requests combined total about $14.5 million. In addition to the EMS resolution, county agencies are hoping to fund transitional housing, hazard pay for county employees at increased risk of on-the-job COVID-19 exposure and projects to expand broadband infrastructure.
Affordable housing initiatives
The first two requests for ARPA appropriations involve affordable housing at a total cost of $3.5 million. In response to an acute shortage of low-income housing and challenges related to homelessness, board member Brian Knudson and the Rock County Human Services Board he chairs submitted two resolutions to help fund their campaign to bolster transitional housing.
The first request will earmark money to create a housing coordinator position and pay for consulting services to help with assessing the county’s housing needs. The housing coordinator position would be funded from April 1, 2022, until the end of 2024, and the combined cost of that post and consulting services would be $428,000.
A second request by the Human Services Board would utilize the remaining $3 million to jump-start an initiative to develop family-centered low-income housing, which Knudson and the board said will play a key role in reducing homelessness in the area.
COVID-19-related hazard pay
A third resolution seeks to authorize lump-sum premium payments for essential workers in the county who work with the public. These at-risk organizations would include the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Haven assisted living facility and the Human Services Department.
According to the summary of the resolution, these departments were previously paid hazard pay in 2020, and their employees are deemed to be facing the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. According to estimates based on the 2022 budget, around 1,017 employees would be eligible to receive payments.
Broadband expansion
Another $6 million funding resolution request centers on two projects that would make improvements to existing wireless internet towers to ensure the county meets the ARPA guideline of providing minimum data speeds of 100 megabits per second to connected households. Expansion of area broadband access would enhance fiber optic access in the county and add 14 new internet towers.
Emergency services
The city of Milton and the towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Lima passed a joint resolution to request $5 million in ARPA funding. The municipalities have petitioned to join the Edgerton Fire Protection District and are anticipating a referendum as part of that effort.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said getting the ARPA money would mean the municipalities would be able to ask for less money from local taxpayers through a future referendum.