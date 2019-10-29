JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board of Supervisors is looking to appoint a replacement to a spot on the board despite a slight time crunch.

The District 11 seat was vacated by former Supervisor Brenton Driscoll, who no longer lives in the district.

District 11 includes wards 1 and 12 in the city of Beloit and wards 3-7 in the town of Beloit.

The person who is appointed would complete Driscoll’s term. If that person wanted to keep the seat, he or she would have to take out nomination papers in December.

While the board could have left the seat empty, Board Chairman Russ Podzilni said the board wants it filled. “I’d prefer to have someone rather than not have someone, so I’m willing to make the effort to get somebody,” Podzilni said.

He said those interested should send an email explaining why they are interested and their qualifications.

The board is accepting letters of interest through Wednesday, Nov. 6. Applications will be reviewed, and qualified candidates will be interviewed by a committee of current supervisors.

Letters should be addressed to Podzilni and sent to the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.